Tony Awards To Air Live On CBS Coast-To-Coast; June Date Set

The 75th annual Tony Awards will be presented live coast-to-coast on CBS from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 12 — the first nationwide live presentation in Tony history.

The ceremony, which will be preceded by an hour-long steaming event on Paramount+, will begin at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT, airing live on both coasts on CBS. The ceremony also will stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Nominations, covering the 2021-2022 theater season, will be announced on Tuesday, May 3.

The announcement, made today by CBS and the Tony Awards, signals a return of the full awards show to broadcast television. Last year’s Covid-delayed Tonys were presented in a hybrid approach, with Paramount+ streaming much of the awards ceremony and CBS following with a two-hour concert special called The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!

This year’s one-hour streaming event will kick off with exclusive content beginning at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, followed by the three-hour awards ceremony.

The Tony broadcast, honoring achievement in Broadway theater, is produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment, and Weiss will serve as director. CBS has broadcast the Tonys since 1978.