Tom Parker Dies: The Wanted Singer Was 33

Tom Parker, founding member of popular UK boy band The Wanted, died Wednesday of a brain tumor. He was 33.

Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery

Parker’s wife Kelsey Hardwick wrote on Instagram that he had “passed away peacefully earlier today.” He was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in 2020.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom’s passing,” she wrote. “Our hearts are broken. Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.”

Born on August 4, 1988, in Bolton, Northern England, he learned to play guitar at a young age and auditioned for The X Factor but didn’t get past the first round.

Along with Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes, he founded The Wanted in 2009 and the band went on to achieve huge success, with 10 UK top 10 singles, three top 10 albums and 10M records sold worldwide.

The band went on hiatus in 2014 and he subsequently played Danny Zuko in a UK tour of Grease and featured on Celebrity MasterChef.

The Wanted then performed a charity concert at the Royal Albert Hall to support him last year, at which point they reunited after the seven-year hiatus.