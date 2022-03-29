Josh Berger Appointed Chair Of Brit School Board Of Trustees; Alumni Include Adele, Tom Holland, Amy Winehouse

EXCLUSIVE: Former Warner Bros Europe executive Josh Berger has been appointed Chair of the Board of Trustees at the UK’s Brit School.

The UK school, founded in 1991, has trained more than 10,000 young people in music, theatre, dance, media production, and visual arts. Alumni include Adele, Tom Holland, Amy Winehouse, Cush Jumbo and Loyle Carner.

Berger has taken over from former Chair of Trustees David Carter who was chair for three years before stepping down in 2021. The former WB man will support the Principal and staff and help to position the institution within the creative industries both nationally and internationally. The Board currently meets at least three times a year. The Chair is appointed for an initial term of three years, which may be renewed for one additional term on approval by the Board. It is a non paid non executive role.

The school was founded with the support of The Brit Trust, who remain its largest sponsor.

Berger was previously President and Managing Director of Warner Bros. UK, Ireland and Spain, and chair of the BFI, the UK’s lead organization for film. He most recently turned to producing on Guy Ritchie’s upcoming movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal, The Interpreter. He is executive producer of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and a producer of the Tony-winning musical Ain’t Too Proud.

Berger, who is also a Board Director of RADA, said: “The Brit school takes young people from every background and turns them into our next generation of talent. I’ve seen first-hand the critical importance that the Brit school plays in providing a free arts education and I am excited and proud to be able to help build on its legacy – the school is indispensable to the future of the creative industries in the UK and beyond.”

The School Principal, Stuart Worden, commented: “The Brit school has impacted on the lives of our many students in so many ways with graduates going on to remarkable careers in the creative industries and beyond. We are thrilled to have industry titan Josh Berger joining the extraordinary BRIT family as Chair of the Board of Trustees. I know we can achieve great things together as we look to the future of the school in our 30th anniversary year.”

The appointment comes in advance of a 30th Anniversary Brit School event today where Berger will be addressing the audience for the first time in his new role. Attendees will include school alumni and industry leaders, who will help launch new initiatives to mark the anniversary year.