Tom Brady Unretires, Announces He’s Coming Back For 23rd NFL Season & Will Play For Tampa Bay

One can almost hear Rob Gronkowski yelling once again, “Mom, where are my football pants?”

That was from a 2021 T Mobile ad that played off Tom Brady’s move to Tampa Bay and Gronkowski’s subsequent unretirement to join him on the Bucs roster. Now, it’s Brady yelling for his football pants.

The 7-time Super Bowl winner announced on Twitter today: “I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

His reasoning? “I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote, noting that he had some “unfinished business” in the league.

The Buccaneers lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in the playoffs, coming back from a 27-3 deficit in the second half. That near miss to the eventual champions, plus the challenge of going out on top, might be behind the comeback.

Here is his full statement:

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

Tampa Bay fans aside, two other groups that will delighted by Brady’s announcement are those who broadcast the games — including Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, ABC and now Amazon — and the league itself.

Brady is arguably the best player the game has ever seen and still playing at the most elite level of the sport. Any game he plays in is ratings gold. And now, there’s more of that gold to go around.