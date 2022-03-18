Tom Bergeron Weighs In ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Change in Leadership: ‘Karma’s A Bitch’

Tom Bergeron has no love lost for his old boss, it seems. A fan tweeted our story about how Executive Producer Andrew Llinares has exited Dancing with the Stars, and the show’s former host didn’t mince words in his response.

“Karma’s a bitch,” he wrote, followed by a winking emoji.

Karma’s a bitch 😉 — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) March 17, 2022

Llinares, who joined DWTS in 2018, oversaw the decision to release Bergeron before season 29 and replace him with Tyra Banks. At the time, Bergeron tweeted, “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

Erin Andrews was also booted from the show but was not replaced.

Bergeron was popular with the viewers but didn’t always see eye to eye with the ABC brass. His decision to appear as the taco on The Masked Singer in 2020 was definitely a head scratcher for execs, who questioned why he would help a competing reality show. (At the time, Bergeron credited Izzie Pick Ashcroft, a former DWTS executive producer who worked for Masked Singer, for helping him to get the gig).

Bergeron was also outspoken when the show cast former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer but his concerns fell on deaf ears.

“It is the prerogative of the producers, in partnership with the network, to make whatever decisions they feel are in the best long-term interests of the franchise,” Bergeron tweeted at the time. “We can agree to disagree, as we do now, but ultimately it’s their call.”

Even though DWTS has yet to be picked up for a 31st season, a search for Llinares’ replacement is already underway.