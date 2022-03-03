‘Titanic 666’: AnnaLynne McCord, Keesha Sharp, Lydia Hearst & Jamie Bamber Join Tubi Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: AnnaLynne McCord (Power Book III: Raising Kanan), Keesha Sharp (Power Book II: Ghost), Lydia Hearst (Z Nation) and Jamie Bamber (Battlestar Galactica) have joined the cast of Tubi’s thriller Titanic 666. They join Joseph Gatt, Derek Yates, Michael J. Chen, Jhey Castles, Kendall Chappell and Giovannie Espiritu. The film is directed by Nick Lyon and written by Jacob Cooney and Jason White.

Here’s the film’s official log line: “One hundred and ten years after its namesake’s fateful journey, the Titanic III’s maiden voyage will land at the original site of the wreck. Although a faithful replica of the original, this mammoth cruise ship is built with the most advanced technology, ensuring that it has no chance of sinking. But when the Titanic III arrives at the tragic site, strange events begin to occur, as dark forces from the deep rise to the surface, terrorizing all aboard and threatening to repeat one of history’s greatest disasters.”

McCord will play Mia Stone, a social media influencer and passenger traveling with her husband. Sharp takes on Captain Celeste Rhoades, Captain of the Titanic III leading the ship over the site of the original Titanic disaster. Hearst will appear as Idina, a stowaway seeking to avenge the exploitation of the original Titanic victims. Bamber will play Professor Hal Cochran, a passenger on the ship and an artifact collector of the original Titanic ship.

Titanic 666 is produced by The Asylum for Tubi. David Rimawi executive produces. David Michael Latt produces. Paul Bales serves as co-producer for The Asylum.

McCord is repped by Innovative Artist, Vault Entertainment, and law firm Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein. Sharp’s reps are A3 Artist Agency and Vault Entertainment. Hearst is represented by Buchwald and Management Production Entertainment. Bamber’s reps are Paradigm Talent Agency, Independent Talent and Alan Siegel Entertainment.