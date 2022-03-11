‘Grey’s, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ & More Continue Thursday Demo Stalemate; ‘B Positive’ Steady With Season 2 Finale

Thursday primetime had yet another four-way tie for the night’s highest demo among Young Sheldon, Station 19, Law & Order: SVU and Grey’s Anatomy, as was the case the previous week.
All four titles brought in a 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, matching last week’s performance. As has typically been the case for Thursday broadcast primetime, CBS’ Young Sheldon (0.6, 6.56 million viewers) was the most-watched program of the evening. This marks the third consecutive week with a four-way tie for the top demo rating.
Here’s the hourly breakdown:
At 8 p.m., Young Sheldon bested ABC’s Station 19 (0.6, 4.10M), NBC’s Law & Order (0.5, 4.11M) and the season finale of Fox’s Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (0.3, 1.71M). The latter series rose from the previous week in the demo but was slightly down from its January premiere (0.4, 1.67M). The CW had a fairly strong night with Walker (0.1, 910,000), which matched the previous week. At 8:30 p.m., United States of Al (0.5, 5.07M) ticked up.
In the following hour, NBC rose slightly with Law & Order: SVU (0.6, 4.39M), matching ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy (0.6, 3.76M). CBS’ B Positive came to a season close (0.4, 4.62M) with an exact match to its previous week. B Positive was also steady with its October debut (0.4, 3.84M) and just slightly down from the Season 1 finale in May (0.5, 4.28M). Fox’s Call Me Kat (0.2, 1.35M) ticked up from audience lows, while Legacies (0.1, 310K) was stable for The CW.
At 9:30 p.m., a repeat of CBS’ Ghosts topped the Season 1 finale of Fox’s Pivoting (0.2, 950K). The Fox newcomer did rise from the previous week, but was down significantly from its January premiere (0.5, 1.95M)
Lastly, NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime (0.5, 3.02M) was the highest-rated program of the final primetime hour, besting steady titles Bull (0.3, 4.03M) from CBS and ABC’s Big Sky (0.3, 2.42M).
