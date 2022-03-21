‘The Winchesters’: Meg Donnelly & Drake Rodger Join The CW’s ‘Supernatural’ Prequel Pilot

American Housewife alumna Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger (The In Between) are set as series regulars in CW’s The Winchesters drama pilot. The project hails from Supernatural trio of Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. Glen Winter (Supergirl) will direct and executive produce the pilot.

Donnelly and Rodger join previously announced cast members Nida Khurshi and Jojo Fleites.

Written and executive produced by Thompson, The Winchesters is a prequel to the long-running series Supernatural, centered on Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents – John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester, voiced by Jensen Ackles, The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world.

Donnelly will play Mary Campbell. At 19 years old, Mary Campbell has been fighting the forces of darkness since she was a child. After losing someone close to her, the hardened hunter considers quitting the family business — until her father’s disappearance and the arrival of newcomer John Winchester forces her to lead a new team.

Rodger will portray John Winchester. Recently returned from Vietnam, the selfless and clearheaded John Winchester finds a new mission back home, where traces of his father’s past lead him to a secret organization and a whole new war as a hunter.

Jensen and Danneel Ackles executive produce via their banner Chaos Machine Productions, as part of their overall deal with WBTV. Chaos Machine produces in association with Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios.

Donnelly is best known for her starring role as Taylor Otto on all five seasons of ABC’s comedy series American Housewife. She’ll next be seen in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and in the third installment of the hit Disney Channel Original Movie Zombies, in which she stars and serves as a producer. She is repped by ICM Partners, Silver Lining Entertainment and attorney Chad Christopher.

Rodger stars opposite Marc Blucas and Brian McNamara in the upcoming feature film Quiet in My Town and was last seen in Paramount’s The In Between. Rodger is repped by Clear Talent Group, 22Talent and Impact Artists Group.