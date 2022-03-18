‘The White Lotus’ Adds Italian Actors Beatrice Grannó, Sabrina Impacciatore, Simona Tabasco To Season 2 Cast

HBO has shored up the Season 2 cast of The White Lotus by adding three Italian stars to the ensemble.

The new season will take place at an exclusive Italian resort and follow various guests and employees over a span of the week. Sabrina Impacciatore will play Valentina, the manager of the White Lotus resort in Sicily. Also joining the cast are Beatrice Grannó as Mia and Simona Tabasco as Lucia, two local gals who hang around the hotel.

Beatrice Grannó

Previously announced cast members include F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall. The series is created, directed and written by Mike White.

The six-part limited series first launched last July and followed visitors of the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. It starred Murray Bartlett, Natasha Rothwell, Connie Britton, Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady and Sydney Sweeney and ranked as the No. 1 among all series on HBO Max.