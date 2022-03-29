‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Sets Sherri Shepherd & Michael Rapaport As Guest Hosts For April

Two familiar faces will return as guest hosts on The Wendy Williams Show in April. Main guest host Sherri Shepherd, who was recently announced to succeed Williams with her own syndicated talk show Sherri, will pick up hosting duties on Tuesday, April 19, when the shows returns with original episodes following the show’s planned hiatus from April 4-April 18.

Frequent guest host Michael Rapaport will return for the week of April 25.

Shepherd and Rapaport have been the lead guest hosts of the show with Williams out.



The Wendy Williams Show is slated to continue through the end of this season with rotating guest hosts, as Williams has been sidelined with health issues for the entire season. Shepherd’s new syndicated talker Sherri will make a syndication debut on the Fox Television Stations and broadcasters nationwide in fall 2022 and will inherit the Fox O&O time slots of Wendy.

Rapaport is next set to star alongside Amy Schumer in Schumer’s upcoming Hulu series Life & Beth. He also has booked a heavily recurring role on Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building opposite Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.