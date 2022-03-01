‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Sets Guest Hosts For March

The Wendy Williams Show has lined up its guest hosts for the month of March.

Main guest host Sherri Shepherd, who was recently announced to succeed Williams with her own syndicated talk show Sherri, will return to the purple chair beginning Monday, March 21 through Friday, March 25.

The month kicks off with comedian Kym Whitley and actor Finesse Mitchell hosting from Monday, March 7 through Friday, March 11. Frequent guest hosts Fat Joe and Remy Ma will take the helm beginning Monday, March 14 through Friday, March 18. Closing out the month will be TV personality Carson Kressley and actress Vivica A. Fox in their debut as guest hosts from Monday, March 28 through Friday, April 1.

Shepherd, along with Michael Rapaport have been the lead guest hosts of the show with Williams out, but Rapaport is no longer on the schedule. He was recently been tapped to star alongside Amy Schumer in Schumer’s upcoming Hulu series Life & Beth. He also has booked a heavily recurring role on Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building opposite Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.



The Wendy Williams Show is slated to continue through the end of this season with rotating guest hosts, including Shepherd, as Williams has been sidelined with health issues for the entire season. Shepherd’s new syndicated talker Sherri will make a syndication debut on the Fox Television Stations and broadcasters nationwide in fall 2022 and will inherit the Fox O&O time slots of Wendy.