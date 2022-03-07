‘The Walking Dead’: Lauren Cohan & Jeffrey Dean Morgan To Star In Spinoff Series ‘Isle Of The Dead’

The Walking Dead universe is getting even bigger.

Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan, are starring in a New York City-set spinoff series that will air on AMC next year.

The six-episode Isle of the Dead will be showrun by Eli Jorné, who has been a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead for multiple seasons and has an overall deal with AMC Studios.

2022 AMC Pilots & Series Orders

It comes as The Walking Dead is wrapping up its 11th and final season and is the latest spinoff series for the zombie franchise.

The move marks quite the turnaround for Cohan, who first appeared in The Walking Dead as a recurring character in Season 2. Tense contract negotiations at the end of Season 8 led her to only appearing in a handful of episodes of Season 9 and leaving the series in 2018. She returned for the Season 10 finale and subsequent final season.

Morgan’s Negan joined The Walking Dead in Season 6 and killed Maggie’s husband Glenn. Despite this, the two characters are currently teamed up in Season 11 as they head for Meridian.

Cohan and Morgan previously teamed up in Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, where they played Batman’s parents.

Isle of the Dead sees Maggie and Negan traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

The series, which will launch on AMC and AMC+ in 2023, will be exec produced by Jorné; Scott M. Gimple, who is chief content officer of The Walking Dead universe; and Cohan and Morgan.

There had been talk of a Cohan spinoff series as far back as 2019.

Isle of the Dead is the latest spinoff in the universe; Fear the Walking Dead recently was renewed for an eighth season, The Walking Dead: World Beyond ran for two seasons, anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead is set to launch this year, and a series featuring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride is also in the works for next year.

“This is a very big day for the expanding universe we are building around The Walking Dead,” said Dan McDermott, President of Entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “It not only adds another compelling series to this collection, it extends our storytelling around two unforgettable characters fans have grown to love, hate or hate and then love in Maggie and Negan, brilliantly inhabited by Lauren and Jeffrey. It also lets us explore a corner of this universe located on the island of Manhattan, with an iconic skyline that takes on a very different meaning when viewed through the lens of a zombie apocalypse.”

Added Gimple: “Eli has created a chaotic, beautiful, grimy madhouse of the dead for Negan, Maggie, and fans of the show eager to discover an unseen and insane world of the TWD Universe. Lauren and Jeffrey have always been fantastic collaborators and now, we bring that collaboration to the next level with a series that will take these characters to their limits with the world — and each other. All of us are thrilled to take you on an all new, all different TWD epic for the ages.”

Cohan is represented by CAA, John Carrabino Management, and Hansen Jacobson Teller. Morgan is represented by UTA and attorney Stuart Rosenthal of Goodman Genow Schenkman.