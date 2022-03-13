SXSW Review: Morrisa Maltz’s ‘The Unknown Country’

A grieving young woman takes a road trip in The Unknown Country, a realist drama at SXSW from director Morrisa Maltz. Fans of Nomadland should be well served by this thoughtful film that casts actors alongside real people playing themselves (or thereabouts).

Lily Gladstone (Certain Women) stars as Tana, who’s lost her dear grandmother and is travelling to a wedding in her estranged Oglala Lakota community. Driving from the Midwest toward the Texas-Mexico border, Tana meets a variety of people who share their stories and invite her into their lives for a short while.

One of the first of these is Pam, who runs a diner and tells an extraordinary story about a customer who kept coming in to give her cash, until one day… he didn’t. The film’s postscript makes this story all the more poignant. As Tana continues on her journey, the absence of a strong character like Pam is felt, but Gladstone’s subtle performance builds momentum and expands on Tana’s character. She’s nervous about reconnecting with her family, including her cousin Lainey. Lainey is played by Lainey Bearkille Shangreauxr, who is also the film’s producers, and puts her own story into the film. Her tale involves the irony of getting pregnant as a teen so that her parents would be forced to let her see her boyfriend. But this scenario didn’t go the way that a cynic might expect: Lainey felt transformed by parenthood and is now set to marry her child’s father. Their wedding is a touching scene, further underlined by the photograph of Lainey’s departed brother. Seeing an actor shed tears at a real wedding is quite an odd prospect, but it’s sensitively directed by Maltz, who films from afar in the style of an observational documentary.

The leisurely pace picks up when Tana is invited to join a table of revellers in a bar, and ends up on a fun night of line dancing with the charming Isaac (Raymond Lee) and friends. There, they encounter an elderly woman who’s dolled up and dancing with determination. Flo becomes the talk of their evening, as they are affectionally amused and inspired by her. It’s the kind of conversation that rings true and brings you right into the scene with them.

Despite great performances, The Unknown Country’s real life subjects are so eccentric, they sometimes overshadow the actors. But perhaps that’s the point: truth is stranger than fiction.