‘The Umbrella Academy’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date On Netflix — First Photos & Teaser

Netflix has set a June premiere date for Season 3 of superhero series The Umbrella Academy. Series creator and showrunner Steve Blackman announced Sunday at SXSW that the third season will debut globally on Wednesday, June 22. The streamer also released two first-look photos and a teaser (see below).

Based on the comic book series by Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father’s death and the threat of an imminent apocalypse.

In Season 3, after putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

Cast includes Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David and Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton. Here is a teaser.

The Umbrella Academy is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for Netflix.

Season 3 is executive produced by Blackman, Jeff F. King, who also directs, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson and Jeremy Webb. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá co-executive produce. Steve Wakefield serves as producer.

(L to R) Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Elliot Page as Vanya/Viktor Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves Netflix