‘The Ultimate Surfer’: ABC Cancels Competition Series

EXCLUSIVE: The Ultimate Surfer has wiped out.

ABC has canceled the water-based competition series after one season.

The show premiered in August 2021 and ran for eight eps but it struggled to find a big wave of fans with its opening episode being boarded by less than 1.5M viewers and a 0.3 in the demo.

The series featured top up-and-coming surfers training and battling it out at the surf ranch with men and women competing in individual and team challenges focused on specific surfing disciplines.

Male and female surfers were vying for the title of the Ultimate Surfer and the opportunity to compete on the WSL World Tour.

The competition series, which is produced by Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group and WSL Studios, was shot at Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch in Kings County, California.

Surf champion Slater was the lead consultant and also served as a special correspondent. Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer hosted alongside sports anchor Erin Coscarelli and the voice of surfing Joe Turpel as commentators.

It was exec produced by Craig Piligian, WSL CEO Erik Logan, UFC President Dana White and Faye Stapleton.