‘The Santa Clause’: Jason Winer Joins Disney+ Limited Series As Director & EP

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Winer (The Big Leap) has been tapped to direct Disney+’s upcoming The Santa Clause limited series starring Tim Allen. The Modern Family alum will also executive produce through his Small Dog Production Co. the series, which comes from Last Man Standing creator Jack Burditt.

In the Disney+ series, Scott Calvin (Allen) is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s suddenly starting to lose his Santa magic, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the North Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

Winer and and Jon Radler executive produce through Small Dog Productions, with Burditt, who serves as showrunner, and Allen also executive producing alongside Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina. The Disney Branded Television series is a production of 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, where Winer and his Small Dog Production have been under an overall deal for years, with him establishing himself as one of studio’s go-to directors.

Winer is a director and executive producer on the Fox/20th TV dance dramedy The Big Leap, which is awaiting a Season 2 renewal decision. He previously directed the pilot and numerous episodes of 20th TV’s comedy series Modern Family and Single Parents for ABC and Perfect Harmony for NBC. Winer, who recently teamed up with Life Sentence creators Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith for This Beautiful Life, a one-hour drama in the works at NBC, is repped by ICM Partners, Mosaic and attorney Todd Rubenstein.