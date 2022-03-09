Kat Foster & Felix Solis Join ‘The Rookie’ Spinoff, Will Appear In Two-Episode Backdoor Pilot

Kat Foster and Felix Solis will star opposite Niecy Nash in the proposed spinoff from The Rookie. The duo will guest star in a two-episode arc in the current fourth season of The Rookie, which will serve as a backdoor pilot for the potential spinoff of the ABC series starring Nathan Fillion.

The yet-untitled project will expand beyond the current Los Angeles Police Department and revolve around the FBI. The potential new series comes from The Rookie creator/executive producer Alexi Hawley, executive producers Terence Paul Winter and Mark Gordon and studios eOne and ABC Signature.

The planted spinoff, co-created and written by Hawley and Winter, follows the premise of The Rookie, which stars Fillion as John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD.

In the two embedded pilot episodes, Officer John Nolan (Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of FBI trainee Simone Clark (Nash) when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station.

Foster will guest star as Special Agent Casey Fox. Fox has been on the job for five years and she’s succeeded by being both whip-smart and a team player. She is a rule-follower who knows how to work the system to get the best assignments. As a training Agent, she is determined to instill conformity in her trainees – the way to survive and thrive is to fit in and get ahead.

Solis will play Special Agent Matthew Garza, a twenty-year veteran of the FBI who has been a true believer in the “Agency way” his whole career. A senior agent on the cusp of being promoted to a leadership role, Garza is tough, smart, and filled with a little too much self-importance.

Much like the Chicago, Law & Order, FBI, 9-1-1 and the Grey’s Anatomy franchises which thrive on crossovers, The Rookie and the spinoff will exist in the same universe, allowing characters to move back and forth.

Foster first made her mark with a starring role in the Fox comedy series ‘Til Death. He recent credits include Gaslit, CSI Vegas, Accomodations, First One In and Barry. She’s repped by Paradigm, Management 360 and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Solis was most recently seen as Omar Navarro in Netflix’s Ozark and in the recurring role of Ray Vera in Charmed. He’s repped by D2 Management.