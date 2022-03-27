Oscar Win For ‘The Queen Of Basketball’ Cements Legacy Of Lucy Harris, Validating Support From EP’s Shaq, Steph Curry, Director Ben Proudfoot

Proper recognition for the achievements of Lusia “Lucy” Harris has been a long time coming, but it happened emphatically tonight at the Academy Awards.

The Queen of Basketball, which documents Harris’s unsung accomplishment as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short. Director accepted the award, which was presented – along with seven other categories – during the Oscar pre-show. His edited acceptance remarks will be inserted into the live telecast.

Harris won three national championships at Delta State University in her native Mississippi in the 1970s, then led the U.S. Women’s Basketball Team to a silver medal at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal (the first Games where women’s teams competed), and she became the first woman ever officially drafted by an NBA team. Harris lived to see The Queen of Basketball premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, but she died unexpectedly in January of this year, less than three weeks before the film earned its Academy Award nomination.

Harris’s four children, sons Eddie and Chris and twin daughters Crystal and Christina, attended the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre.

“One of the things that I was most inspired by watching the film is knowing she had the opportunity to tell her own story, in her words, in her voice,” Crystal Stewart Washington told Deadline earlier this month. “And that’s something that I know a lot of people don’t have when they lose someone. I mean, her legacy forever lives on in that, and we have that to go back to. We have her voice, her face.”

Shaquille O’Neal, Luisa Harris Courtesy of Jersey Legends; The New York Times

Among the biggest supporters of The Queen of Basketball are two towering executive producers — Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors. Shaq has declared Lucy Harris to be the GOAT, and an important role model especially for women basketball players.

“When I saw [the film], it kind of made me cry,” Shaq told Deadline in January, just a day before Harris’s sudden passing. “I said to myself, ‘I got to do whatever it takes to bring this story to the world…’ I want to see Lusia on the Oscars, the red carpet, want to see this woman get her shot. I want her to have that moment where she gets to talk to an even bigger audience, to be able to inspire the future generations.”

Proudfoot, a native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, was nominated for an Oscar last year for the documentary short A Concerto Is a Conversation, co-directed by Kris Bowers. Both A Concerto Is a Conversation and The Queen of Basketball are productions of L.A.-based Breakwater Studios and were released on the New York Times Op-docs platform.

Proudfoot sums up Harris this way: “One of the greatest basketball players of her time, male or female. She was absolutely preeminent. She was absolutely extraordinary.”