Kodi Smit-McPhee And Team On The Power Of Working With Jane Campion On ‘The Power Of The Dog’ – Contenders Film: The Nominees

Kodi Smit-McPhee, an Oscar nominee for Best Supporting Actor, along with Film Editing nominee Peter Sciberras and Cinematography nominee Ari Wegner, joined me for Netflix’s panel on The Power of the Dog at Deadline’s Contenders Film: The Nominees event.

Smit-McPhee thinks his much acclaimed performance as the conflicted Peter is something he may never come across again. “I have never played a character like that before. There is always some sort of parallels to other characters you play though, whether it is being an outcast, or internalized in subtle ways that characterize their emotions, but I doubt there will ever be another character I play quite like Peter again,” he said.

For Wegner, only the second woman ever to be nominated for the historically male-dominated Cinematography Oscar (no woman has won), said being on the movie right from the beginning was a blessing – and unusual.

“It was really important to Jane to have a cinematographer who could be there early to help decide which house are we going to choose, what the color palette is going to be, and to have someone going on that journey with her, that is on that team rather than being a director that just tells he crew six weeks out ‘this is what I want,’ ” she said. “It was incredible prep time to not just shoot the first idea, but getting to the better idea.”

Sciberras actually pointed out a good side of the Covid shutdown the shoot had to endure that proved quite valuable. “We had a really long Covid break in the middle, for about two and a half months, where we really were able to connect and go over everything we shot before resuming the film when we could,” he said.

Check back Monday for the panel video.