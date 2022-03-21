‘The Patrick Star Show’ Renewed For Season 2 By Nickelodeon

EXCLUSIVE: Nickelodeon has handed an early Season 2 renewal to SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff The Patrick Star Show. The network has ordered a 26-episode season of the hit original animated series, which is halfway through its 26-episode freshman run.

The spinoff follows a younger Patrick Star, voiced by Bill Fagerbakke, living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom.

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation, The Patrick Star Show is the second SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff. The other, the CG-animated prequel Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, which is a Paramount+ original, also has been renewed for a second season.

“This next season of The Patrick Star Show will embark upon even more imaginative, colorful and hilarious adventures, diving deeper into the Star family’s daily life and escapades,” said Claudia Spinelli, SVP Animation for Big Kids, who developed the show for television. “For over 20 years, the beloved Patrick Star has provided humor to fans around the world, and we can’t wait to see what he does next.”

The Patrick Star Show stars Fagerbakke, the longtime voice of Patrick Star, along with Tom Wilson (Cecil Star), Cree Summer (Bunny Star), Jill Talley (Squidina Star) and Dana Snyder (GrandPat), who will return for Season 2, as well as cast members from the original SpongeBob series.

Marc Ceccarelli (SpongeBob SquarePants), Vincent Waller (SpongeBob SquarePants) are executive producers of the series. Kelley Gardner, VP, Current Series, Animation, Nickelodeon, oversees production.

Created by the late Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, SpongeBob SquarePants chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.

Launched in 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the No 1 kids’ animated series on TV for the past 20 years and is the most widely distributed property in Viacom International Media Networks history, seen in more than 170 countries and territories, translated in 30+ languages, and averaging more than 100 million total viewers every month.

