‘The Neighborhood’: Meg DeLoatch Exits As Showrunner Of CBS Comedy Series

CBS

EXCLUSIVE: Meg DeLoatch has left CBSThe Neighborhood after serving as executive producer and showrunner on the current fourth season, which has wrapped production. Search is under way for a new showrunner of the popular multi-camera comedy, which already has been renewed for a fifth season. DeLoatch will focus on development under her overall deal with The Neighborhood producer CBS Studios.

Comedy veteran DeLoatch created and executive produces the Netflix multi-camera sitcom Family Reunion, for which she has received two NAACP Image Awards in 2020 and 2021 and a 2020 WGA Award nomination. She also created and executive produced UPN’s romantic comedy Eve and wrote and executive produced TV One’s comedy series Here We Go Again. Her previous series credits include Fuller House, Raven’s Home and Austin & Ally, Born Again Virgin, Bette and Brothers. 

