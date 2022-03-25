‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’: Naveen Paddock Joins As New Series Regular For Season 2, 6 More Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Naveen Paddock (New Amsterdam) is set as a series regular opposite Josh Duhamel and Lauren Graham for the upcoming second season of Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Additionally, Margot Anderson-Song (Defending Jacob), Noah Baird (A Christmas Story Live), Stephnie Weir (A Million Little Things), Connor DeWolfe, Timm Sharp (Enlightened) and Tiffany Denise Hobbs (Claws) have been cast in heavily recurring roles on the Disney Branded Television series produced by ABC Signature.

In Season 2, after winning back the Mighty Ducks team name last year, the squad-with-heart and their coach Alex Morrow (Graham) take to the road to attend an intense summer hockey institute in California run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole (Duhamel). It’s a place for kids to get excellent at hockey — without school to get in the way. As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they’re faced with the question: Can you win summer?

(Top L-R) Margot Anderson-Song, Noah Baird, Stephnie Weir, (Bottom L-R) Connor DeWolfe, Timm Sharp and Tiffany Denise Hobbs Disney

Paddock will play Jace. Disaffected, rebellious — a cute stud with a bad-boy attitude. Despite a surprising connection to the hard-core hockey institute run by Coach Cole (Duhamel), Jace has no interest in being there or spending his summer on the ice. But some of our team have other plans for him.

Anderson-Song will recur as Gertie, an oddball, homeschooled girl from Alaska who has had very little contact with other kids, and people in general. Back home, she was the best hockey player on her team… because she was the only player on her team.

Baird will play Fries, the little brother of A.J. Lawrence (the self-centered hockey superstar of the camp). Somewhat of an off-brand version of A.J., he has palpable self-esteem issues and is used to living in his older brother’s shadow. He has the nickname “Fries” because in their family, Lawrence is always the main course, and Fries is always the side dish.

Weir portrays Marni, Coach Cole’s slightly overwhelmed and not-super-confident administrative assistant. She is a bit scared of her boss and would never cross him, but she doesn’t quite fit into the intensity of this hard-core hockey institute — she would probably be more comfortable working in the Nature Center she used to run.

DeWolfe plays A.J. Lawrence. Goes by “Lawrence.” A god-like teen athlete whose main interest is himself. He intimidates the heck out of his socially awkward goalie roommate. Lawrence becomes a superstar player on one of the teams. Great smile, great hair, he’s never suffered any adversity in his life and has the ego to prove it.

Sharp is Toby, the Coach of “Head Space” where the institute’s teenage athletes go to work on the mental aspects of the sport. Very smart, a bit odd, with a sharp-eyed intensity.

Hobbs is Jackie, the incredibly jacked Strength and Conditioning Coach. She’s tough, challenges the kids, but has a surprisingly sensitive side.

In addition to Graham and Duhamel, the series also stars Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Taegen Burns and De’Jon Watts.

Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa serve as showrunners and executive producers. Additional executive producers include Steve Brill, Lauren Graham, George Heller, Brad Petrigala, Jordan Kerner and Jon Avnet.

Paddock has appeared on television in New Amsterdam, Law & Order: SVU and The Code. He’ll next be seen in Billy Porter’s directorial film debut What If? Paddock is repped by Paradigm and Mara Entertainment.

Anderson-Song’s previous credits include Defending Jacob, NOS4A2, and The Shade. She most recently finished filming Skelly, starring Brian Cox and Torrey Devitto. Anderson-Song is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Greg Diaz at GD3 Management.

Baird spent two years on Broadway in the musical Matilda. He appeared as Young Tommy in The Who’s Tommy with Pete Townshend and in the role of Fletcher in Freaky Friday. He then went on to perform in A Christmas Story Live on Fox. Baird is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Marilyn Zitner Management.

Weir recently recurred on ABC’s A Million Little Things, and before that appeared in the Disney+ holiday film Godmothered. Her other recent television credits include Happy Together, The Goldbergs, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Life in Pieces and Modern Family. Weir is repped by Meghan Schumacher Management and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.

DeWolfe is a mental health advocate known for his humorous and educational TikToks, amassing over five million followers. He’s performed in various theatrical productions on the local and collegiate level.

Connor is repped by Semaphore and CESD.

Sharp’s credits include Mike White’s Enlightened series opposite Laura Dern for HBO, the Jonathan Ames and Seth Macfarlane Starz series Blunt Talk, Netflix series On The Verge and the feature Good Posture opposite Emily Mortimer. Sharp is repped by Gersh and Lighthouse Management & Media.

Hobbs recurred on TNT’s Claws. Other TV credits include FX’s Atlanta and Netflix’s Ozark and The Haunting of Hill House. Most recently, Hobbs can be seen in Aaron Sorkin’s feature The Trial of the Chicago 7 and in the final season of Pose on Netflix. Hobbs is repped by Take 3 Talent Agency and managed by Animal Federation.