‘The Masked Singer’: Fox Kicks Off “Most Bonkers Season Yet” With Good, Bad & Cuddly Contestants

The Masked Singer returned to Fox for its seventh season with a slew of good, bad and cuddly contestants.

“Welcome to the premiere you’ve been waiting for,” said host Nick Cannon. “It’s the most bonkers season yet.”

You may have already assumed that given that the reality competition series has its most controversial character yet lined up – Deadline revealed earlier this month that Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who propagated the lie that the 2020 election was stolen, caused judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke to walk off stage after he was unmasked.

Giuliani, however, does not feature in the season opener, you’ll have to wait for that.

[SPOILER ALERT] Tonight’s evictee, dressed as McTerrier, was Duff Goldman, pastry chef and star of Food Network series including Ace of Cakes and Duff Till Dawn.

Goldman, who sang Loverboy’s Working for the Weekend, had quite the eventful episode. In addition to losing out to a Creed-singing Cyclops, and Ram, who sang Cheap Trick’s I Want You To Want Me, who are both baddies, the cuddly Thingamabob, who rocked out to Bon Jovi’s Wanted Dead or Alive and his good compatriot Firefly, who sang Chaka Khan’s Ain’t Nobody, Goldman’s McTerrier lost his mask earlier in the episode, when he nearly fell of the stage.

In similar drama, Firefly got choked up singing the Queen of Funk’s signature hit, and had to have a do over.

Given everyone was ok in the end, it was a nice bit of drama for the musical guessing game.

Now, the question everyone’s asking is which character does Giuliani play – presumably bad (judging by his appearance in the latest Borat movie, he’s definitely not cuddly).

Is he Hydra, Queen Cobra or Jack In The Box or Ram or Cyclops? Given that Cyclops sang My Sacrifice by Creed, I’m not sure that’s something you could accuse the former New York mayor of making.

The Masked Singer, which also features Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment.

Moira Ross, the former BBC and Objective Media Group exec, has taken over as showrunner from James Breen and exec produces alongside Craig Plestis and Nick Cannon.