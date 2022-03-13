New Showtime Series ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ Issues Five-Minute Teaser

A new television version of David Bowie’s classic film The Man Who Fell To Earth had its world premiere today at SXSW, and Showtime has followed up by releasing the first five minutes of the drama series.

Inspired by the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic Bowie film, The Man Who Fell to Earth will follow a new alien character (Ejiofor) who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution, and must confront his own past to determine our future.

The new series stars Oscar nominees Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris, along with Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew, Clarke Peters and Bill Nighy. The series will debut on Sunday, April 24 at 10 PM ET/PT.

The Man Who Fell to Earth is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, John Hlavin, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Chiwetel Ejiofor and StudioCanal’s Rola Bauer and Françoise Guyonnet. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Timberman/Beverly.

StudioCanal owns the rights for the Tevis’ book and the Nicolas Roeg film withBowie. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Watch the teaser above.