‘The Loud House’ Live-Action Series Greenlighted By Nickelodeon; Original Show Renewed For Season 7

More Loud House is on the way at Nickelodeon. The network has ordered a new 10-episode live-action series based on the Emmy-winning animated show The Loud House, for premiere later this year on Paramount+. It was announced Thursday during Nickelodeon’s virtual upfront presentation.

The network also renewed the original toon series for a seventh season.

The series greenlight follows the success of the live-action movie, A Loud House Christmas, which drew 3.1 million total viewers in Live+same day when it premiered in November to become TV’s top kids’ entertainment telecast of 2021. Cast members from the movie will return to reprise their roles in the series.

“As one of Nick’s most beloved animated franchises, The Loud House has made its way into the hearts of millions of fans across the globe,” said Shauna Phelan, Co-Head of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. “When we brought the animated world of Royal Woods to life with A Loud House Christmas, it instantly became a holiday favorite for both new and loyal fans alike, and I just know that they will love what our amazing creative team is preparing for this new live-action series.”

The as-yet untitled series will follow Lincoln Loud, an 11 year-old boy with 10 sisters, as he navigates everyday life while living with such a large family. Known as the “Man with a Plan,” Lincoln enlists the help of his best friend Clyde McBride to tackle the obstacles and mayhem that they encounter during their daily adventures.

The series will see the return of the beloved Loud family from A Loud House Christmas reprising their roles: Wolfgang Schaeffer, as Lincoln Loud; Jahzir Bruno, as Clyde McBride; Brian Stepanek, as Lynn Loud Sr.; Sophia Woodward, as Luna Loud; Catherine Ashmore Bradley, as Luan Loud; Aubin Bradley, as Lucy Loud; Ella Allan, as Lola Loud; Mia Allan, as Lana Loud; and Lexi Janicek, as Lisa Loud. Additional casting news will be announced at a later date.

The live-action The Loud House series is executive produced by Tim Hobert (The Middle), Jonathan Judge (A Loud House Christmas) and Michael Rubiner (The Loud House). Hobert also serves as showrunner and the pilot is directed by Judge. Production of the series for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Jessica Brown serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series.

The Loud House animated series is currently airing its sixth season on Nickelodeon. The No. 1 animated series on television, The Loud House debuted on Nickelodeon in May 2016 and centers on 11-year-old Lincoln and his 10 sisters as he gives an inside look at what it takes to survive the chaos of a huge family. As one of the longest-running animated series on Nickelodeon, the property also has been translated into a comic book series, chapter books, a digital album and the Listen Out Loud podcast.

The series is executive produced by Michael Rubiner. Kyle Marshall serves as co-executive producer and Ashley Kliment-Baker is art director.