‘The Lighthouse Witches’ Set For Limited Series After Studiocanal & The Picture Company Nabbed Rights To C.J. Cooke Book

EXCLUSIVE: C.J. Cooke’s supernatural family novel The Lighthouse Witches is set to be adapted into a television series after Studiocanal and The Picture Company landed the rights to the book.

The two companies closed the rights to the book and are currently packaging the series.

Published last year by Penguin Random House, the book follows young mother Liv and her three daughters who arrive on a mysterious Scottish island to run a decrepit lighthouse.

When single mother Liv is commissioned to paint a mural in a 100-year-old lighthouse on a remote Scottish island, it’s an opportunity to start over with her three daughters–Luna, Sapphire, and Clover. When two of her daughters go missing, she’s frantic. She learns that the cave beneath the lighthouse was once a prison for women accused of witchcraft. The locals warn her about wildlings, supernatural beings who mimic human children, created by witches for revenge. Liv is told wildlings are dangerous and must be killed.

Twenty-two years later, Luna has been searching for her missing sisters and mother. When she receives a call about her youngest sister, Clover, she’s initially ecstatic. Clover is the sister she remembers–except she’s still seven years old, the age she was when she vanished. Luna is worried Clover is a wildling. Luna has few memories of her time on the island, but she’ll have to return to find the truth of what happened to her family. But she doesn’t realize just how much the truth will change her.

The series will blend genre elements with a supernatural family drama spanning multiple generations.

The Picture Company co-founders Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman will executive produce the series with Studiocanal’s Ron Halpern and Shana Eddy overseeing the production for the studio. It was brought in by Studiocanal’s Leena Lancashire Iglesias.

The move comes after The Picture Company and Studiocanal reupped their multi-year deal to make a number of films per year. Part of the deal sees the two companies move into TV – they are already working on a series adaptation of the Johnnie To action thriller Drug War, with Jett’s Sebastian Gutierrez attached.

Cooke said, “From the minute I met both Alex and Andrew and the team at Studiocanal I felt I had found the absolute dream team for the small-screen adaptation of The Lighthouse Witches. Andrew and Alex have an exciting vision for the series, and StudioCanal is the gold standard for me when it comes to TV and film production. I’m confident that this adaptation will be everything that readers of the book are eager for, and I am hugely excited for it.”

The deal was brokered by Luke Speed on behalf of Alice Lutyens of the Curtis Brown Group.