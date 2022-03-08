Composer Craig DeLeon Looked To Build A “Campfire” With ‘The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey’ Score – Hear An Exclusive Track

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the first exclusive track from Craig DeLeon’s score for The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray, which is set for digital release via Lakeshore Records on March 11, as the Apple TV+ series debuts globally with its first two episodes.

In the six-episode limited series based on Walter Mosley’s novel of the same name, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Dominique Fishback and Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Jackson plays Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and even by himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn (Fishback). When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.

“When I was asked to score The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, the producers allowed me to do what I absolutely love about film scoring in the first place: to create a world within which a story is told and emotions are felt,” said DeLeon. “It’s about sonic world building for me. An effective score is like the campfire in the woods from where a storyteller tells you a story. They could tell it over the phone or write it down but it hits different with the smell of the firewood and the pine and the night sky and the flickering flames. The score is that campfire.”

DeLeon is a Clio Award winner who is currently scoring the Netflix feature End of the Road, starring Queen Latifah, Ludacris and Beau Bridges. His past work includes Sia’s Golden Globe nominated feature Music, the Showtime documentary Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine and the documentary Scandalous for CNN, among other projects. He started his career at the legendary production company Propaganda Films as an assistant to director Spike Jonze, creating concepts for music videos with a director roster that included David Fincher, Antoine Fuqua, Michel Gondry and Michael Bay, before moving into composing. He is a largely self-taught composer and creative director with music collective Human Music + Sound Design, who has also penned music for ads from Apple, Nike, American Express, Adidas, Xbox, Microsoft and Google.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray also stars Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Damon Gupton, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Walton Goggins and Omar Miller. Jackson and Mosley exec produced with Diane Houslin, Eli Selden, Ramin Bahrani and David Levine.

Lakeshore Records is the soundtrack arm of Cutting Edge Media Music. The four-time Grammy-nominated record label has also released the soundtracks for such acclaimed titles as Swan Song, Being the Ricardos, The Shrink Next Door, Bridgerton, Drive, Stranger Things, The Old Guard, Cyberpunk 2077, When They See Us, The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, Les Misérables, Mandy, Narcos, Logan, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Red Dead Redemption 2, Legion, Lady Bird, Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk and The Hurt Locker, among many others.

Listen to the lead track from DeLeon’s Last Days score by clicking above.