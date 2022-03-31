‘The Holdovers’: Carrie Preston Boards Alexander Payne’s Film For Miramax

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Carrie Preston (The Good Fight) has signed on to star alongside Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph in the Miramax film The Holdovers, from two-time Oscar winner and seven-time nominee Alexander Payne (Nebraska, The Descendants).

The dramedy written by Whiskey Cavalier creator David Hemingson follows Paul Hunham (Giamatti), a teacher at a prestigious academy who nobody likes—not his students, not his fellow faculty, not the headmaster, who all find his pomposity and rigidity exasperating. With no family and nowhere to go over Christmas holiday in 1970, Paul remains at school to supervise students unable to journey home. After a few days, only one student holdover remains—a trouble-making 15-year-old named Angus, a good student whose bad behavior always threatens to get him expelled.

Joining Paul and Angus is the school’s head cook Mary (Randolph), who caters to sons of privilege and whose own son was recently lost in Vietnam. These three very different shipwrecked people form an unlikely Christmas family sharing comic misadventures during two very snowy weeks in New England. The real journey is how they help one another understand that they are not beholden to their past—that they can choose their own futures.

Preston will play Lydia Crane, a cheerful, courteous, empathetic prep school office administrator who moonlights as a waitress. Lydia likes to have fun and is open to everyone. Her annual Christmas party brings all kinds of people together, including the lost and lonely. Hemingson, Mark Johnson and Bill Block are producing the film, which is currently in production in New England.

Preston recently closed a deal to return to Paramount+’s legal drama The Good Fight in Season 6—directing one episode, and reprising her fan-favorite role as attorney Elsbeth Tascioni on The Good Wife spinoff. The actress originated the role on The Good Wife, and had thus far reprised it for a handful of episodes in The Good Fight‘s first two seasons, while directing one. She has also been seen on such series as Claws, Dr. Death, Brockmire, When We Rise, Person of Interest, Happyish and True Blood, among many others. Notable film credits include To the Bone, Duplicity, Doubt, Vicky Christina Barcelona, Towelhead, The Stepford Wives and The Legend of Bagger Vance.

Preston is represented by Innovative Artists, Principal Entertainment LA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.