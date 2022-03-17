‘The Hobbit’ Star Richard Armitage & ‘Peaky Blinders’ Charlie Murphy To Lead Netflix Erotic Thriller ‘Damage’

The Hobbit star Richard Armitage and Peaky Blinders’ Charlie Murphy are leading a three-part Netflix UK erotic thriller about obsession and desire from Gaumont and Moonage Pictures.

Unveiled at a London event this evening by Netflix VP Scripted Content Anne Mensah, Damage also stars Obi Wan Kenobi’s Indira Varma, Strangers’ Rish Shah and Chloe’s Pippa Bennett-Warner.

Adapted from Josephine Hart’s novella, the three-parter centers on a dangerous love triangle that emerges when the enigmatic Anna Barton (Murphy) embarks on a passionate affair with her fiance’s father William (Armitage). Whilst Anna fights to sustain both relationships, William is drawn into an obsessive spiral.

Morgan Lloyd-Malcolm and Benji Walters are writing, with Glenn Leyburn and Lisa Barros D’Sa directing. The series is produced by Gina Carter. Moonage’s Matthew Read and Frith Triplady, and Gaumont’s Alison Jackson are executive producers.

The commission is Moonage’s second from Netflix in the past few weeks after Deadline revealed the streamer had commissioned Bodies, an adaptation of Si Spencer’s graphic novel.

Netflix is commissioning more shows from the UK and held a swanky do in Central London this evening with which to showcase upcoming content.