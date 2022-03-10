‘Good Wife’ Alum Alan Cumming To Reprise Eli Gold Role In ‘The Good Fight’

The Good Wife alum Alan Cumming is headed to spinoff The Good Fight in a reprisal of his Eli Gold role.

Cumming will appear in two episodes in Season 6 of the Paramount+ series, Deadline has confirmed. The storyline finds Eli returning to assist his daughter Marissa (Sarah Steele) as she embarks on her new career as a full-fledged lawyer.

Season six of The Good Fight finds Diane (Christine Baranski) feeling like she’s going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade to voting rights to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.

Cumming’s casting reveal comes a day after it was announced that André Braugher would be joining the legal drama’s sixth season as a new series regular. Now in production, The Good Fight is slated to return this summer on the streaming service.



The Good Fight has earned two Emmy nominations, in 2017 and 2018 for Outstanding Original Main Title Music and Outstanding Music and Lyrics, respectively.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. It is distributed worldwide by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Cumming starred in all seven seasons of The Good Wife on CBS. He began as a recurring in Season 1 and was promoted to series regular the following season. Cumming most recently was seen alongside Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key in Apple TV+s musical comedy series Schmigadoon!.

TVLine was first to report Cumming’s casting.