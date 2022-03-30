‘The Good Fight’s Carrie Preston To Reprise Role As Attorney Elsbeth Tascioni & Direct Season 6 Episode

Emmy winner Carrie Preston (Claws, Dr. Death) will return to The Good Fight in Season 6—directing one episode, and reprising her fan-favorite role as attorney Elsbeth Tascioni.

The Paramount+ legal drama co-created, showrun and exec produced by Robert and Michelle King is a spinoff of the legal and political drama The Good Wife, which has seen attorney Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) starting from scratch at a new firm, after losing her life savings. Season 6 has Diane feeling like she’s going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade to voting rights to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war. As Diane finds herself getting further from reality this season, suddenly she and Elsbeth (Preston) are in a similar headspace.

Preston portrayed Tascioni in 14 episodes of The Good Wife, and reprised the role for a handful of episodes in The Good Fight‘s first two seasons, while directing one, which aired last year. André Braugher and Alan Cumming will also feature in the sixth season of the Emmy-nominated series, which is now in production for a summer return. The show is produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. It is distributed worldwide by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Carrie Preston back this year,” said Robert and Michelle King in a joint statement, “both as director and Elsbeth Tascioni.”

Preston landed an Emmy and two nominations for her work on The Good Wife, and has also been seen on such series as Claws, Dr. Death, Brockmire, When We Rise, Person of Interest, Happyish and True Blood, among many others. Notable film credits include To the Bone, Duplicity, Doubt, Vicky Christina Barcelona, Towelhead, The Stepford Wives and The Legend of Bagger Vance.

Preston is represented by Innovative Artists, Principal Entertainment LA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.