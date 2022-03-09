‘The Good Fight’: André Braugher Joins Season 6 Of Paramount+ Series – First-Look Photos

EXCLUSIVE: The Good Fight is getting another high-profile cast addition. Emmy winner André Braugher, coming off an eight-season run on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, is set as a series regular in the upcoming sixth season of the Paramount+ legal drama. Now in production, The Good Fight is slated to return this summer on the streaming service.

Homicide alum Braugher will star as Ri’Chard Lane, a showman lawyer and rainmaker who is forced on Liz (Audra McDonald) as a new name partner. A force of nature, Ri’Chard is a wild mix of brilliance, geniality, religion and joyful hedonism. In short, he’s a handful. (See first-look images of Braugher in character below)

“Our dream of an actor is always someone who can mix comedy and drama equally, and André Braugher is exactly that,” said Robert and Michelle King, series co-creators, showrunners and executive producers. “His work on Men of a Certain Age, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide has been amazing and funny. We’re ecstatic that he finally has time in his schedule to come play.”

Braugher, who just became available after his long run on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, joins The Good Fight a year after the show added another award-winning veteran actor to its ranks last season, Mandy Patinkin.

Season 5 saw the departures of Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo) and Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) as well as the ascension of Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) to partner of Reddick & Associates alongside Liz Reddick. Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.

The sixth season has Diane feeling like she’s going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade to voting rights to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.

The Good Fight has earned two Emmy nominations, in 2017 and 2018 for Outstanding Original Main Title Music and Outstanding Music and Lyrics, respectively.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. It is distributed worldwide by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Most recently, Braugher completed an eight-season run on NBC’s hit comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain Ray Holt, winning two Critics Choice Awards and earning four Emmy nominations for the role. His feature work includes Baytown Outlaws, Salt, Passengers, The Mist, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer and Poseidon among others. He is repped by WME and attorney Keith Klevan.