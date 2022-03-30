‘The Good Doctor’ Renewed For Season 6 By ABC

The Good Doctor will continue treating ABC as the network renews the drama for its sixth season. The series starring Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy comes from executive producer and showrunner David Shore and. ABC announced the renewal Wednesday.

The Good Doctor returned for its fifth season in September and earned a 0.6 rating the 18-49 demo and 4.58 million viewers, stable from 2020. The Good Doctor has been a stable performer for ABC, maintaining its 0.4 demo rating throughout the weeks. According to the network, the drama is the No. 1 entertainment series in the Monday’s 10 p.m. hour this season in both total viewers and 18-49 demo rating. This season of The Good Doctor has also averaged 10.5 million total viewers and a 2.1 demo rating after 35 days of viewing across ABC’s linear and digital platforms.

Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Paige Spara, Noah Galvin and Bria Samone also star.

Here’s the description for next Monday’s episode: “While Drs. Lim, Murphy and Wolke help a teenage ‘biohacker’ whose self- experiments begin to compromise his health, Drs. Morgan, Park, Jordan and Glassman treat a young woman who wants a controversial surgery to treat her depression and chronic pain.”

The Good Doctor is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature. Shore is the executive producer and showrunner. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim, Sebastian Lee, Liz Friedman and Mike Listo are also executive producers. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios.

Also renewed for a new seasons by ABC are Abbott Elementary and The Rookie.