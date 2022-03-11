‘The Gentlemen’: Guy Ritchie TV Series Based On His Film From Miramax TV Eyes Netflix Greenlight

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is in negotiations for a green light to The Gentlemen, a series adaptation of the 2019 Guy Ritchie movie, sources said. Ritchie co-wrote the pilot script, will direct the first two episodes and serve as an executive producer on the series, which Miramax TV is producing alongside Moonage Pictures in the UK.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Mega

A series pickup would make it a full circle for The Gentlemen, which started off as a TV series pitch before it became a feature. It also marks a rare foray into television for Ritchie, who created and co-wrote the 2000 Channel 4 series Stock, Lock…, based on his film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. (Ritchie had no creative involvement in the Crackle series Snatch, also based on his movie.)

Ritchie executive produces The Gentlemen alongside Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies and Bill Block, his fellow producers on the movie. Marc Helwig executive produces for Miramax TV; Will Gould and Matthew Read produce for Moonage.

STX Entertainment

The Gentlemen movie follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him.

The movie’s star-studded ensemble cast also included Colin Farrell, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Jeremy Strong and Hugh Grant. The Gentlemen was released in January 2020 and grossed over $115 million at the worldwide box office. Miramax produced the pic, with STX Entertainment distributing in the U.S.

The Gentlemen TV series adaptation was one of the first projects Helwig put in development after joining Miramax in 2020 as Head of Worldwide Television with the goal of mining the company’s extensive film library for IP that can be turned into TV series.

At Netflix, Miramax TV also has in the works The Henna Artist, a series based on Alka Joshi’s bestselling debut novel, with Freida Pinto attached to star and executive produce and Michael Edelstein executive producing.