‘The Flash’ Star Grant Gustin Signs With ICM

EXCLUSIVE: Grant Gustin, the actor best known for his starring role as Barry Allen (aka The Flash) on The CW’s The Flash, has signed with ICM for theatrical representation.

The DC superhero series, in which Gustin stars opposite Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Jesse L. Martin and more, is currently in its eighth season. Gustin has also portrayed The Flash in crossover appearances on Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman and Supergirl.

The actor will next star in Katt Shea’s Netflix original film, Rescued by Ruby, which is set to premiere this month. He’s otherwise best known for his role as Sebastian Smythe, the lead of Dalton Academy’s Warblers singing group, across multiple seasons of Fox’s Glee.

Gustin also previously starred alongside Felicity Huffman, Rosario Dawson, Nick Robinson and Kathy Bates in William H. Macy’s indie dramedy, Krystal, and was part of the ensemble cast of Kevin Asch’s Affluenza, a generational coming-of-age drama set amid an upper-class Long Island suburb in the final weeks of the summer leading up to the financial meltdown of 2008.

Gustin found a breakout role on Broadway as part of a revival tour of West Side Story, during his sophomore year at Elon University, subsequently touring across the country with that production for more than 400 performances. He continues to be represented by Robert Stein Management.