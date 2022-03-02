‘The First Family’: Israeli Drama Series Set For U.S. Remake From ‘Euphoria’ EP & Blue Ant Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Israeli series Prime Minister’s Children is taking another run at the U.S.

The series, which was created by Noa Rotman, granddaughter of former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, and Shachar Magan, is being developed by ADD Content, the company behind HBO’s smash hit Euphoria, and Blue Ant Studios.

The show, which will be known in the U.S. as The First Family, explores the household and personal relations surrounding the country’s most prominent politician.

The series, which was originally produced by Koda Communication for HOT 3 in 2011, had reportedly previously been in the works at The CW with Timberman-Beverly Productions.

Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Founder and Head of International at ADD Content, who brought the Zendaya-fronted Euphoria to HBO and is an exec producer on the U.S. series, is now looking to take another crack at the scripted format with Blue Ant Studios, the company behind Amazon’s upcoming The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks. The two companies will co-develop and co-produce as they look to set it up.

The drama follows what happens when a fractured family already tearing at the seams is thrown into the highest profile position in the country? The First Family followed the PM’s family as they face leaving their comfortable life and moving into a heavily guarded house with a whole new world of pressures and scrutiny. Every member of the family from the PM’s wife, his daughter, and his son, now must cope with being under the spotlight and the expectations of playing roles they’re dramatically ill-equipped to play. Each has very different coping mechanisms to deal with the oppressive house they must now call home and the restrictions and profile that comes with his office.

Mozes Lichtenstein said, “With familial dramas enjoying international popularity, The First Family is ripe for a local reimagining. We have incredibly creative and talented partners in Blue Ant Studios who share our ambitious for this dynamic, intensely gripping show.”

“We’re excited to be working with ADD Content and HOT to adapt this wonderful property,” added Eva Miller, VP of Scripted Development, Blue Ant Studios. “The First Family comes with all the juicy inter-family politics that make for great drama, while also offering a chance to explore class and the complicated relationship between private and public identities that resonates so deeply with today’s society.”