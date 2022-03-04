‘The Diplomat’: Rufus Sewell & Ali Ahn Join Netflix’s Political Thriller Series

Rufus Sewell (Jigsaw, The Father) and Ali Ahn (Raising Dion, The Other Two) are set as leads opposite Keri Russell in The Diplomat, a political thriller drama created by Debora Cahn (Homeland, The West Wing). Additionally, Simon Cellan Jones (Arthur the King, Years and Years) will direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the series.

In The Diplomat, in the midst of an international crisis, career diplomat Kate Wyler (Russell) lands in a high-profile job she’s unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future.

Sewell will play Hal Wyler and Ahn will portray Eidra Graham.

Cahn serves as executive producer and showrunner under her overall deal with Netflix. . Russell also will executive produce the series alongside Cahn and Janice Williams (Pieces of Her, The Magicians). The Diplomat is slated to film in the UK.

Sewell portrayed John Smith in The Man in the High Castle, and will next be seen in Netflix action heist drama Jigsaw.

Ahn was most recently seen in a recurring role in Netflix’s Raising Dion. Her other previous credits include The Other Two, Next and Orange is the New Black.