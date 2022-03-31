The CW Acquires Canadian Drama Series ‘Family Law’ Starring Jewel Staite & Victor Garber

The CW continues to expand its scripted acquisition slate with the addition of Canadian drama series Family Law, a one-hour legal drama, from Entertainment One. A premiere date is TBD.

Created, written and executive produced Susin Nielsen, Family Law, stars Jewel Staite (Firefly) and Emmy and Tony nominated Victor Garber (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), along with Zach Smadu (Cardinal) and Genelle Williams (The Expanse).

The drama series follows lawyer and recovering alcoholic Abigail Bianchi (Staite) struggling to put her career and family back together after hitting rock bottom. As a condition of her probation, Abby is forced to work at her estranged father Harry’s (Garber) firm, Svensson and Associates, and practice in family law for the first time while forging new relationships with the half-brother Daniel (Smadu) and half-sister Lucy (Williams) whom she’s never met. The result is a dysfunctional family law firm operating to help other families with their own dysfunctions.

Family Law is produced by Seven24 Films and Lark Productions for Corus Entertainment’s Global (Canada). The series is executive produced by Seven24’s Jordy Randall (Heartland) and Tom Cox (Fortunate Son), and Lark’s Erin Haskett (Motive) and Andy Mikita (Stargate SG-1) also serve as executive producers. eOne holds international distribution rights. The deal was brokered by eOne’s Dan Loewy, Executive Vice President, Sales, Americas and ANZ.

Family Law expands CW’s acquisitions slate, which includes the upcoming drama Leonardo starring Aidan Turner, Matilda De Angelis and Freddie Highmore, half-hour comedy-drama Bump starring Nathalie Morris, and the international action series Professionals starring Tom Welling, Brendan Fraser and Elena Anaya. Current series include Coroner, Wellington Paranormal and Devils, all of which will return for new seasons later this year.