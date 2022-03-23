‘The Cleaning Lady’ Creator Miranda Kwok Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Miranda Kwok, the creator, writer, actor and producer best known for creating and exec producing Fox’s crime drama The Cleaning Lady, for representation.

The series produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment is based on Argentina’s La Chica Que Limpia. It centers on Thony (Elodie Yung), a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her son. When the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she is forced to use her cunning and intelligence to fight back, breaking the law for all the right reasons. Kwok wrote the pilot script and developed The Cleaning Lady for the Fox Network.

Kwok previously served as a writer and supervising producer on The CW’s post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama series The 100, working on that series from Warner Bros. Television for four seasons. Her first screenplay, Song of Silence, won her the Slamdance Screenplay Competition’s Grand Prize—with her first spec script landing her a staff writer position on Starz’s Spartacus: Blood & Sand.

Kwok has worked as a writer and story consultant on several theme park attractions and immersive experiences, including the 4D Film Streets of Fury and the 5D Film Ultimate Energy, for China’s Wanda Movie Park. (The latter was produced by Industrial Light & Magic.) She has also performed in over 40 film, television and stage productions, with notable credits including Scott Anderson’s 2007 adaptation of Richard III, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and ER.

Kwok continues to be represented by Intellectual Property Group and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.