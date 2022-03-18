‘The Changeling’: Adina Porter & Clark Backo To Star Opposite LaKeith Stanfield In Apple TV+ Drama Series

Emmy nominee Adina Porter (Underground) and Clark Backo (Letterkenny) are set as leads opposite LaKeith Stanfield in The Changeling, Apple TV+’s upcoming drama series based on Victor LaValle’s bestselling book of the same name.

The Changeling, from Annapurna and Apple Studios, is a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.

Porter will play Lillian, the mother of Apollo, played by Stanfield. Backo is Emmy, Apollo’s wife.

In LaValle’s book, when Apollo and Emma have their baby, Brian, it feels like both a reward and a challenge for the new dad. Apollo, the son of a single mother, had been scraping by as a bookseller who hunts estate and garage sales for rare first editions, so even the unusual circumstance of Brian’s birth (on a stalled subway train) seems like a blessing, as does the way Apollo stumbles across a first edition of To Kill a Mockingbird (inscribed by Harper Lee to Truman Capote, no less) shortly thereafter. But after some young-parent squabbles and inexplicable images on their smartphones foreshadow trouble, the story turns nightmarish.

Kelly Marcel (Cruella, Venom) wrote the adaptation and serves as showrunner. Queen & Slim helmer and Insecure alum Melina Matsoukas will direct. Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Patrick Chu, and Ali Krug executive produce on behalf of Annapurna; Matsoukas executive produces through her De La Revolución Films. Stanfield and Marcel also executive produce with Khaliah Neal co-executive producing. LaValle also serves as co-executive producer.

Emmy-nominated for her work on American Horror Story, Porter’s credits include Underground, and a seven-season run as Lettie Mae Thornton on HBO’s True Blood. She recently appeared in a major recurring role on Netflix’s Outer Banks. Porter is repped by Talentworks and Bamboo Management.

Backo is best known for her recurring role as Rosie on Canadian sitcom Letterkennny. She also recently guest-starred on HBO Max’s Station Eleven. She’s repped by A3 Artists Agency and Ambition Talent.