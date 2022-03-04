‘The Boys’ Actor Antony Starr Arrested For Assault In Spain While Shooting Guy Ritchie Film There

Antony Starr, who plays Homelander in Amazon’s superhero series The Boys, allegedly assaulted a man while on location in Alicante, Spain. According to Spanish newspaper El País, the actor got into a bar fight at 2 a.m. Wednesday and was later arrested. He spent the night in jail.

Starr is in Alicante shooting an action thriller for director Guy Ritchie that co-stars Jake Gyllenhaal.

The other man in the fight, a 21-year-old Venezuelan cook named Bathuel Araujo, reportedly told police that Starr was “very drunk” and “bumping and pushing” others. Words, and then blows, were allegedly exchanged between the two during which time Starr supposedly hit Araujo with a glass, causing a cut above the Venezuelan’s eye that later required four stitches.

Araujo, who told a local paper he did not recognize the actor, contends that after the initial scuffle Starr said, “You don’t know who you’ve messed with. You won’t know who I am and what you’ve done.”

The two came to blows again outside before the police arrived and arrested Starr.

Season 3 of The Boys has wrapped, so Starr’s legal troubles won’t impact that show for now. Amazon has not yet picked up Season 4 of the series.

Deadline reached out to Starr’s rep and will update this story with any reply.