‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Renewed Through 2024 By CBS

As The Bold and the Beautiful approaches a remarkable milestone of 35 years on the air, CBS has renewed the venerable daytime drama for two more years, through the 2023-2024 broadcast season.

“For 35 years The Bold and the Beautiful has been a cornerstone of our #1 Daytime lineup,” said Margot Wain, Senior Vice President, Daytime Programs, CBS Entertainment. “Congratulations to our talented cast and crew, as well as Bradley Bell, who have made this show a creative and ratings success, and thank you to B&B’s dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unrivaled.”

The renewal will bring B&B on par with the other CBS daytime soap, The Young and the Restless, which has a four-year renewal through 2024.

“35 years ago, I would have never imagined what was in store,” said Bradley P. Bell, Executive Producer and Head Writer of The Bold and the Beautiful. “Since our premiere in 1987, it’s been a fantastic journey and incredible experience for all of us. We would not be here if not for the invaluable support of CBS and our millions of fans around the globe for their loyalty and support.”

Since its premiere on CBS on March 23, 1987, The Bold and the Beautiful has won 100 Daytime Emmy Awards and is the most-watched U.S.-produced daytime drama in the world, airing in 100 countries, with millions of viewers around the globe, according to CBS.

On Thursday, March 24 at 1:30 PM ET/12:30 PM, PT, B&B will air a special standalone episode dedicated to Brooke Logan and five of her true loves. Former cast members Jack Wagner, who played Nick Marone from 2003-2012 and Winsor Harmon, who played Thorne Forrester from 1996 to 2016, return for the episode. John McCook, Don Diamont (Bill Spencer) and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge Forrester) are also featured.

Created by the late William J. Bell and his wife, Lee Phillip Bell, The Bold and the Beautiful has been written and executive produced by their son Bradley since 1992, and features two original cast members, Katherine Kelly Lang, who plays Brooke Logan, and John McCook who portrays Eric Forrester.

The Bold and the Beautiful produced by Bell-Phillip Television Productions, airs weekdays at 1:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT on CBS. Bradley P. Bell is the executive producer and head writer.