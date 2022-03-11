Imax And Bad Robot Begin Production On ‘The Blue Angels’ Documentary

Imax Corporation and Bad Robot Productions, together with Glen Powell, Zipper Bros Films and Dolphin Entertainment, said Friday that they’ve commenced production on The Blue Angels, a documentary project chronicling a year in the cockpit with the exclusive aviator team.

According to an announcement, The Blue Angels will follow “the newest class of the storied Navy and Marine Corps flight squadron through intense training and into a season of heart-stopping aerial artistry, and the veterans on the team who, this year, will take their final flights.” The film marks the first time the blue and yellow F/A-18 Super Hornets will be featured in Imax.

The film also will capture the globe-spanning spectacle of the traveling air show through key members of the support staff on the ground and loved ones left at home.

The Blue Angels is currently slated for release in late 2023.

The film is directed and edited by Paul Crowder and produced by Zipper, Mark Monroe, Sean Stuart, Rob Stone and Greg Wooldridge. J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, and Bad Robot Productions will also produce, as will Glen Powell, who stars in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick and will produce and star in the war epic Devotion for Sony Pictures. Dolphin Entertainment will co-finance the film with Imax.

“I made two naval aviation films back-to-back,” said Powell, “lived on bases among our men and women in uniform, and learned firsthand what it takes for them to be the best of the best. After flying with the Blue Angels in an air show, I saw an incredible opportunity to make a world-class documentary.”

CAA Media Finance brokered the deal.