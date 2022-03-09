You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Farewell Concert Held For Comedian Bob Saget At The Comedy Store In Hollywood

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Jeff Zucker Reaches Resolution With WarnerMedia Over Abrupt CNN Exit; Won't Sue
Read the full story

The Animation Guild Expresses Disappointment With The Walt Disney Company’s Lack Of Response To Florida’s #DontSayGay Bill

The Animation Guild
Animation Guild

The Animation Guild’s Executive Board and QueerTAG Committee posted a response to social media regarding Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek and his lack of action or statement condemning Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“It is disheartening that Disney, one of the world’s most successful brands with massive resources and a global platform, failed to take any action to help prevent the passage of this bill,” said the group. “It is one thing to say that you ‘unequivocally stand in support of our LGBTQ+ employees, their families, and their communities.’ It’s quite another for you to stand silent while this scurrilous piece of homophobic legislation passes.”

Disney employees at various levels and celebrities are speaking out against the company especially after reports the company donated money to politicians sponsoring the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Related Story

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has Tested Positive For Covid-19

Creator of former Disney show The Owl House, Dana Terrace made a statement as well. The children show, which was undeniably Queer, was left in limbo after season two by Disney. Fans, nor Terrace were given a reason why.  On Feb 10, 2022, Terrace announced the show was coming back to the Disney channel, but now she has this to deal with.

The Florida Senate passed the harmful legislation by five votes. In the bill, teachers are banned from talking about LGBTQ+ related content or topics from Kindergarten through third grade “in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad