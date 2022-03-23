The American Black Film Festival Offers Studios Year-Round Opportunity To Reach Festival Audiences With Expansion Of Its Content Platform ABFF PLAY

ABFF Ventures LLC, producer of the American Black Film Festival (ABFF), announced that its custom-built online platform, ABFF PLAY, has broadened the company’s global footprint offering studios the opportunity to reach beyond the annual film festival to showcase content targeted to Black audiences.

The expanded ABFF PLAY serves as a virtual venue for studios, networks and streamers to promote content and engage with a curated audience of consumers passionate about Black film and television. Studio partners can maintain an exclusive channel 365 days a year on ABFF PLAY to feature trailers, host screenings and present live or video-on-demand talent interviews. The available content will be amplified across the ABFF brand’s network and social media platforms.

“For 26 years, ABFF has showcased and celebrated Black culture, creativity and content,” said Nicole Friday, president and general manager, ABFF Ventures LLC. “The expansion of the ABFF PLAY platform is a natural extension of the brand providing an ‘always on’ opportunity for studio and network partners to reach and engage with our festival audience outside of the five-day event in Miami.”

ABFF PLAY launched during the coronavirus pandemic providing a virtual hosting venue for the 2020 and 2021 American Black Film Festivals. The festivals’ lineup of independent films, talks, spotlight screenings, and networking events were available on the platform attracting an audience of more than 75,000 across 95 countries.

Partners to date include WarnerMedia, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney, Comcast NBCUniversal, Fox, National Geographic, Starz, BBC America, Epix and ALLBLK.

Powered by Endeavor Streaming, ABFF PLAY is accessible via the web, mobile apps (IOS and Android) and soon on a variety of streaming devices including Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku. For more information about ABFF PLAY visit http://www.abffplay.com. Follow @ABFFPLAY on social media, and for the American Black Film Festival visit http://www.abff.com. Follow @ABFF on Twitter and @AmericanBlackFilmFestival on Instagram and Facebook.