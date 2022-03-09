‘The Almond And The Seahorse’: First-Look Image Of Rebel Wilson & Celyn Jones

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first-look image of Rebel Wilson and Celyn Jones in The Almond and the Seahorse, Wilson’s first non-comedy role coming as the Australian comedian prepares to host Friday’s BAFTAs.

The pair play an archaeologist and an architect as they fight to re-imagine a future after a traumatic brain injury leaves them adrift from the people they love.

Filming took place last year in Liverpool and North Wales on the pic, which also stars Charlotte Gainsbourg, news revealed exclusively by Deadline in December 2020.

Jojo Rabbit and Cats star Wilson is hosting this Friday’s BAFTA Film Awards for the first time.

The Almond and the Seahorse is being directed by the Oscar-nominated cinematographer Tom Stern with Jones from a screenplay written by Jones and Kaite O’Reilly, adapted from the stage play also by O’Reilly.

Gruff Rhys, known as the frontman of the Super Furry Animals, wrote and composed an original score for the project. He previously worked with Welsh BAFTA-winner Jones’ Mad As Birds Productions on Set Fire To The Stars.

Bankside Films is handling international sales rights for The Almond and the Seahorse. Rebel Wilson is repped by Tavistock Wood Management & WME and Celyn Jones is repped by 42 Management. Kaite O’Reilly is repped by Blake Friedmann.