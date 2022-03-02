‘The Afterparty’ Renewed For Season 2 At Apple

The Tiffany Haddish-fronted murder-mystery comedy The Afterparty will be back for a second case.

Apple has renewed the series for a second season ahead of the Season 1 finale, which airs on Friday.

The series follows Haddish’s Detective Danner as she searches for a killer during a house party following a high school reunion.

The Afterparty comes from Chris Miller, who created it and directed, and Phil Lord.

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season

Each episode explores a different character’s account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective. The first season stars Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco.

In the season finale, 6-year-old Maggie, an unexpected witness, will emerge to help Detective Danner piece together the true story behind Xavier’s demise.

In addition to directing, Miller serves as showrunner and is executive producing alongside Lord through the pair’s production banner, Lord Miller. Anthony King also executive produces. Lord Miller’s SVP of Television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series, which is produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller’s five-year overall television deal.