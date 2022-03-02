‘Skeletons In The Closet’: Udo Kier, Sally Kirkland, Louis Mandylor Join Terrence Dashon Howard Pic; Horror Gets New Director

EXCLUSIVE: Udo Kier (Downsizing), Oscar nominee Sally Kirkland (Anna) and Louis Mandylor (The Mercenary) have joined Terrence Dashon Howard, Cuba Gooding Jr, Clifton Powell and Valery M. Ortiz in horror-thriller Skeletons In The Closet, which is currently in production in the U.S.

A few days after the movie began last month the project changed director from Lance Kawas to Asif Akbar. The production tells us this was down to creative differences.

In Skeletons In The Closet, haunted by a malevolent spirit since childhood, a desperate mother allows herself to become possessed in order to save the life of her terminally ill daughter.

Script is by Koji Steven Sakai and Joshua A. Cohen. The original story comes from Al Bravo. Producers are Bravo, Asif Akbar, Sakai, Colin Bates, Stan Erdreich and Monica R. Cooper.

The project reunites Oscar nominee Howard and Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr after they starred in Lee Daniels’ The Butler.