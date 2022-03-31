‘Ten Percent’ Trailer: First Look At UK ‘Call My Agent!’ Remake

Sundance Now has dropped the first trailer for Ten Percent, the UK remake of hit French comedy Call My Agent! in what looks to be a fairly faithful and quite fun adaptation. Sundance Now and AMC+ will premiere the first two episodes on April 29 in the U.S., with the rest of the season following weekly. Amazon has UK rights and is due to launch the series this spring. (The video above is currently geo-blocked outside the U.S.; an unblocked version will follow shortly.)

From W1A’s John Morton, Bron Studios and Headline Pictures, Ten Percent follows the small London talent agency of Nightingale Hart as it struggles to adapt in an ever-changing industry.

After tragedy strikes the company, the personal and professional lives of the agents and assistants are thrown into turmoil. But their celebrity clients are in constant need of help, with issues ranging from marital problems to over-commitment to lingering method acting to stage fright. As the agents deal with the incessant demands of their jobs, they’ll also find themselves dealing with more off-screen drama than they ever expected.



The series stars Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard, Maggie Steed, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Chelsey Crisp, Hiftu Quasem, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Rebecca Humphries, Harry Trevaldwyn, Tim McInnerny, Natasha Little, Edward Bluemel, Eleonore Arnaud and Jim Broadbent.



Among the starry cameos teased in the trailer and more promised for the upcoming series are Helena Bonham Carter, Dominic West, David Oyelowo, Kelly Macdonald, Olivia Williams, Phoebe Dynevor, Jessica Oyelowo, Emma Corrin, Himesh Patel, Clemence Poesy and David Harewood.

An Amazon premiere date for the UK is still to be confirmed. In the U.S., following the initial broadcast of the first two episodes, BBC America will run an encore airing of the first ep on May 1 and continue to drop new episodes weekly thereafter.