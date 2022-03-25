‘Teen Wolf’: Series’ Ian Bohen & Khylin Rhambo Among 5 Cast In Revival Movie, Tyler Hoechlin Still Pending

Two more heavily recurring players from MTV’s Teen Wolf series are slated to reprise their roles in the upcoming movie sequel movie for Paramount+ — Ian Bohen as Peter Hale and Khylin Rhambo as Mason Hewitt. Additionally, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi and Amy Lin Workman have been cast in the project, from the 2011 series’ developer Jeff Davis, MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM’s Orion Television.

The quintet joins 12 previously announced series regular and recurring cast members of the original show who have signed up for the movie, star Tyler Posey as well as Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, and Dylan Sprayberry.

As Deadline reported last month, not returning are original cast members Dylan O’Brien, who has moved on, and Arden Cho, who reportedly passed over pay parity concerns, with Tyler Hoechlin expected to come back, reprising his role as Derek Hale. His deal is still being finalized.

Mattis will play Eli Hale, Derek Hale’s (Hoechlin) 15-year-old son. Lin Workman plays Hikari Zhang. Nakanishi is Deputy Ishida. He appeared in two episodes of the original series as another character.

Teen Wolf The Movie started production earlier this week, with its Twitter account sharing behind-the-scene photos from the first day of filming. (You can see them below).

In the film, from MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM’s Orion Television, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

Howling at this photo dump of Day 1 on the #TeenWolfMovie set. 🐺🎬 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/IEX7XEKFGF — TEEN WOLF (@MTVteenwolf) March 21, 2022

Mattis is repped by Paradigm, Silver Mass Entertainment and Coastal Talent.